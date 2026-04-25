Who do the Raiders select on Day 3 of the Draft?

Four picks down, six to go today for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fernando Mendoza headlined the draft class for the Raiders on Thursday, and three more players with pathways to significant roles early found their way to Las Vegas on Friday. Now, John Spytek hopes to round out a strong offseason with an excellent final day of the draft.

Check back throughout the day to see what the newest Raiders bring into the fold.

Here is what you need to know about the latest members of the Raiders roster.

Round 4, Pick 101 (from Buffalo): Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Raiders started the day with some early fireworks, moving a seventh-round pick next year to the Buffalo Bills for the right to move up one spot.

Even more explosive was the player they selected, as the Raiders went with McCoy to round out their secondary.

McCoy was a first-round-caliber talent with an impressive 2024 season, but a torn ACL ended his 2025 season early. Even scarier was that medicals revealed a potentially degenerative condition in his knee, with the fear that he will need a second bone plug to repair any damage done.

This is very much a risk-reward pick for the Raiders, even if McCoy does not play in his rookie campaign. If his knee holds up, this is a steal to begin the day for Spytek.

Round 4, Pick 134: to be announced

Round 5, Pick 175: to be announced

Round 6, Pick 185: to be announced

Round 6, Pick 208: to be announced

Round 7, Pick 219: to be announced