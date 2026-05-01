Mel Kiper Jr.’s 8 Biggest NFL Draft Busts of All Time

4. Ki-Jana Carter, Cincinnati Bengals
Ki-Jana Carter's NFL Draft Profile
There was no one more bullish on Ki-Jana Carter ahead of the 1995 NFL Draft than Mr. Kiper, except maybe the Cincinnati Bengals. Kiper claimed Carter would be the next Bo Jackson as he was selected No. 1 overall. The Penn State standout may have proven Mel right had he not torn his ACL in the preseason of his rookie campaign.
Carter went ahead of Titans great Steve McNair, Hall of Famer Warren Sapp, and wideout Joey Galloway, who ended up playing 16 seasons.
Ki-Jana Carter's Career NFL Stats
- Games played: 59
- Rushing Yards: 1,144
- Y/A: 3.6
- Touchdowns: 20