Mel Kiper Jr.’s 8 Biggest NFL Draft Busts of All Time

Mel Kiper's Biggest NFL Busts

Mel Kiper is no stranger to swings and misses when it comes to evaluating college football talent and their transition to the NFL.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Kiper repeatedly sang the praises of Shedeur Sanders despite his slide to the fifth round, where he was finally picked by the Cleveland Browns. Will Sanders be on this list in a few years? It's possible, but in the meantime, let's look at some of the players heralded by Kiper who went on to struggle greatly at the next level.