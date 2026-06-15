Steelers Have Stacked the Deck Against Will Howard

Steelers: Will Howard's Up Hill Battle

The Source Says This

An NFC South scout offered a realistic assessment of Howard's future in the NFL.

"He's a guy you develop and see how it goes, hoping you hit on something bigger."

The key is what the scout didn't say.

He didn't call Howard a future franchise quarterback. He didn't predict Pro Bowls or compare him to established starters. Instead, he described exactly how many teams view late-round quarterbacks entering their second season.

Development.

Steelers Quarterbacks Drafted Since 1970 (NFL/AFL Merger)

1970 - Terry Bradshaw , 1 st overall

, 1 overall 1974 - Frank Kolch, 13 th Round

Round 1976 - Mike Kruczek, 2 nd Round

Round 1977 - Cliff Stoudt, 5 th Round

Round 1980 - Mark Malone, 1 st Round

Round 1981 - Rick Trocano, 11th Round

1984 - Scott Campbell, 7th Round

1986 - Bubby Brister, 3 rd Round

Round 1990 - Neil O’Donnell, 3 rd Round

Round 1992 - Cornelius Benton, 12th Round

1993 - Alex Van Pelt, 8th Round

1994 - Jim Miller, 6th Round

1995 - Kordell Stewart, 2nd Round

1996 - Spencer Fischer, 6th Round

2000 - Tee Martin, 5th Round

2003 - Brian St. Pierre, 5 th Round

Round 2004 - Ben Roethlisberger, 1 st Round

Round 2006 - Omar Jacobs, 5 th Round

Round 2008 - Dennis Dixon, 5 th Round

Round 2013 - Landry Jones, 4 th Round

Round 2017 - Joshua Dobbs, 4 th Round

Round 2018 - Mason Rudolph, 3 rd Round

Round 2022 - Kenny Pickett, 1 st Round

Round 2022 - Chris Oladokum, 7 th Round

Round 2025 - Will Howard, 6 th Round

Round 2026 - Drew Allar, 3rd Round

A review of every initial 53-man roster around the NFL showed Pittsburgh stood alone in carrying four quarterbacks into the season. Most teams kept two. A handful kept three. The Steelers kept four.

That matters.

Aaron Rodgers is nearing the end of a Hall of Fame career. Mason Rudolph is an experienced veteran. Drew Allar is the shiny new third-round selection. Howard sits somewhere in the middle, still developing and still learning.

The scout's quote speaks directly to why Howard remains intriguing.

"He's a guy you develop and see how it goes, hoping you hit on something bigger."

Those are the types of quarterback’s organizations often keep around longer than fans expect. Not because of what they are today, but because of what they could become tomorrow.

And if Pittsburgh was willing to devote a roster spot to a fourth quarterback once, there is already precedent for doing it again.

This piece isn’t to sway you for or against Howard’s future in Pittsburgh. It was put together to show that he is in fact a talented young prospect but odds of him remaining part of the Steelers’ future will have a deadline.

That deadline could be August 30, at 6:00 p.m. ET, the time teams must reach the NFL regular-season limit.