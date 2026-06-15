Steelers Have Stacked the Deck Against Will Howard

All Eyes on No. 18 at Training Camp
There are times when everything falls perfectly into place.
For a large segment of Steelers Nation, that moment arrived when Pittsburgh selected Will Howard with the 185th overall pick in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
After years of quarterback uncertainty, fans were ready for something different. They endured the Kenny Pickett experiment. They watched the Mitchell Trubisky era come and go. Russell Wilson failed to provide long-term answers. Even the arrival of Aaron Rodgers felt more like a temporary solution than a permanent one.
When Mike Tomlin departed following another frustrating playoff exit in January, many fans had already made up their minds.
Will Howard was the future.
Not a backup. Not a developmental quarterback. Not a project.
The future franchise quarterback charged with delivering Pittsburgh's elusive seventh Lombardi Trophy.
The belief is understandable. Fans are tired of searching.
But belief and reality are often two different conversations.
Howard Faces Stigma of Sixth-Round Grade
Howard has become one of the most polarizing players on the roster despite never throwing a regular-season NFL pass.
Mention that he might not be the future and social media reacts as if you've insulted a family member. Suggest Drew Allar could eventually surpass him and prepare for incoming fire. The discussion has become less about football and more about allegiance.
It's almost political.
One side sees Howard as the obvious answer. The other sees a sixth-round pick who remains largely unproven at the professional level.
Here's where common sense enters the conversation.
The NFL doesn't operate on fan emotion.
It operates on investments.
Of the league's 32 projected starting quarterbacks, 25 were selected in the first round. Teams relentlessly protect those investments because they have millions of dollars, years of scouting and often their own job security tied to those decisions.
Howard doesn't possess that luxury.
He wasn't selected in the first round.
He wasn't selected in the second round.
He wasn't even selected in the third day until late in the sixth.
That's not meant as criticism. It's simply reality.
The uncomfortable truth is that history suggests stories like Howard's rarely end with franchise quarterback status.
Could he become the exception?
Absolutely.
But exceptions are memorable precisely because they are uncommon.
And that's what makes training camp so fascinating.
Will Howard isn't battling Aaron Rodgers.
He's battling history.