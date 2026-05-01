Way Too Early 2027 NFL Mock Draft (Sharp Football Analysis): Picks & Reaction

"We heard a lot about the term positional value in the 2026 draft, and we will hear it again for Bolden next year. Bolden has the talent to go much earlier than this, but we just saw Caleb Downs not get drafted in the top 10, Dillon Thieneman fall to 25, and the next safety didn’t go until pick 58, even though many thought he could go in the first round. The NFL is sending a clear message of how they view the safety position."