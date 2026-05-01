ESPN Reveals Fantasy Football Winners and Losers From the 2026 NFL Draft

Winner: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles (for now)
The writing has been on the wall for a while now, with an eventual trade for Eagles' star A.J. Brown. Following the team's first-round trade up to secure a top wideout in Makai Lemon, it appears that a post-June 1 trade is almost certainly a lock. For a player of Brown's caliber, finding himself on another offense, where the passing game is more of a priority, is an ideal scenario for not only him, but also any fantasy owners.
"It's unofficially official that Brown will be catching passes from another QB next season. That's OK by me because no matter where he goes, he'll be the WR1 of an offense that should be better than the Eagles, who ranked 23rd in passing yards, had the fifth-fewest completions, and ran the seventh-fewest plays in 2025." - Daniel Dopp