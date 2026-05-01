ESPN Reveals Fantasy Football Winners and Losers From the 2026 NFL Draft

Loser: WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns

Jerry Jeudy wasn't bad last year by any means, but the Browns' draft approach to take two wide receivers in the first two rounds suggests Cleveland is setting itself up to move on from the route runner in the near future. Jeudy has an out in his deal in 2027, and, if we're being honest, given the Browns' lack of consistency at the QB position, it would be a shock not to see the Alabama product utilize it. Until then, Jeudy's volume will take a drastic hit.

"Drafting two wide receivers in the first two rounds? That doesn't bode well for Jeudy's volume. Given that the veteran has an out in his deal in 2027, the Todd Monken era appears to be moving in a new (and hopefully more productive) direction." - Liz Loza