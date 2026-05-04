Steelers Draft History: Omar Khan 2023-26

Steelers GM Omar Khan NFL Draft Reviews

The Steelers Omar Khan didn’t arrive with a sweeping declaration or a need to reshape the Pittsburgh Steelers in his image. When he took over as general manager in 2022, replacing longtime architect Kevin Colbert, the transition felt more like a quiet handoff than a regime change. Khan had already spent over two decades inside the building, understanding the organizational philosophy as well as anyone. What has followed since is not a departure from Steelers tradition, but a subtle recalibration of how they build.

However, his first NFL Draft as the lead dog was in 2023. Khan hasn’t disappointed but hasn’t nailed that stellar first-round signature selection. Troy Polamalu was 16th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft, for Colbert that was one of those miracle picks that turns out to be one of the best in franchise history.

Between 2003-08, Colbert went on a run of stacking Polamalu in 2003. The following year Pittsburgh took Ben Roethlisberger 11th overall. In 2005, picking 30th overall the Steelers drafted Heath Miller. Ohio State receiver Santonio Holmes was their 25th overall pick in 2006, with Lawrence Timmons drafted 15th overall in 2007. Pittsburgh’s 2008 draft pick was none other than Rashard Mendenhall who won a Super Bowl ring his rookie season.

It’s those types of occasions that build the depth to be on a championship level. Finding the next Polamalu are the key essentials that can trigger immediate improvements. Those transcending superstars that build championships and find the next franchise quarterback doesn’t hurt the process.

That’s the task at hand for Khan and his scouting personnel; it’s about landing the couple of generational Steelers’ greats.

This review isn’t about handing out instant draft grades or chasing the emotional spikes that come with draft weekend. It’s about examining what Khan has actually done with his picks the hits, the developing pieces, and the selections that still sit somewhere in between. Draft classes take time to define themselves, but early returns offer enough evidence to begin forming a picture.

The 2023 draft, Khan’s first full cycle in charge, immediately set a tone. The Steelers were aggressive, moving up in the first round to secure Broderick Jones, a move that signaled a willingness to attack premium positions rather than wait for the board to fall. That same class brought in Joey Porter Jr., who quickly transitioned from a legacy name into a starting-caliber corner.

The 2024 and 2025 classes continued that approach, blending immediate contributors with longer-term developmental bets. There’s been a clear emphasis on physical profiles, trench play, and defensive versatility traits that align with the Steelers’ identity but also reflect where the modern NFL is headed. Khan hasn’t been afraid to double down on positions either, adding competition and depth even when a spot doesn’t appear to be an urgent need on the surface.

By the time the 2026 draft arrived hosted in Pittsburgh, no less the philosophy was even more apparent. With a heavy lean toward offensive additions, including multiple skill players, Khan and his staff signaled a recognition that the league continues to tilt toward scoring and explosiveness. At the same time, defensive pieces were still layered in, maintaining the balance the organization has long valued.

There’s also a broader roster calculus at play. Several of these draft decisions appear tied not just to immediate needs, but to future contract timelines, particularly with a significant portion of the roster set to hit free agency in 2027. In that sense, Khan’s drafts aren’t isolated events, they’re part of a rolling strategy designed to keep the Steelers competitive without fully resetting.

As we move through each class, the goal is simple: evaluate what’s real, what’s projection, and what still needs time. The results so far suggest a general manager who understands both the weight of the position and the patience required to get it right.

However, we’ve come to learn, patience is wearing thin in Pittsburgh, just ask Mike Tomlin.