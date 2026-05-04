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NFL · 1 hour ago

Steelers Draft History: Omar Khan 2023-26

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Pistons covered -7.5, O 200.5
ORL

ORL

94

DET

DET

116

Final
Cavaliers covered -8.5, O 208.5
TOR

TOR

102

CLE

CLE

114

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