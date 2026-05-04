Steelers Draft History: Omar Khan 2023-26

2026 NFL Draft
Round 1 (No. 21) - Max Iheanachor, OL
The Steelers have used their No. 1 pick on offensive linemen in three out of the last four drafts. You can decide for yourself if that’s a good thing or a bad thing. Iheanachor is a long, athletic offensive lineman with upside as a tackle. Raw technically but fits the mold of developmental edge protector with high ceiling.
Round 2 (No. 47) - Germie Bernard, WR
Incumbents, DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman are on the back end of their careers and Bernard will the future of the position for Pittsburgh. He is a smooth route runner with reliable hands. More technician than burner. Bernard is a chain-mover.
Round 3 (No. 76) - Drew Allar, QB, Penn State
Watching his tape, you see a real competitor trying to do as much as he could to win. He is a big-framed (but skinny) quarterback with arm talent and mobility. Flashes high-end throws but struggles with consistency and touch placement. Development hinges on refining mechanics and decision-making, that’s where head coach Mike McCarthy comes into the equation.
Round 3 (No. 85) - Daylen Everette, CB
Three-year starter at Georgia, Everette is a physical corner with SEC experience. Plays aggressive in man coverage. Needs polish but brings competitive edge. Pittsburgh has a will find if he can carve out a starting job alongside Joey Porter Jr..
Round 3 (No. 96) - Jennings Dunker, OL
Seldom is an offensive lineman drafted in the third round with such fanfare but that’s the reality with Dunker. If not already by the time he and the Steelers arrive in Latrobe, PA for training camp, Dunker should have a cult like following. The red-haired mullet wearing no nonsense guard is a match made in Steelers heaven.
Round 4 (No. 121) - Kaden Wetjen, WR
An Iowa Western Community College champion at the JUCO level, Wetjen exemplifies what it means to be a true gadget-type prospect. He is a lethal return specialist (2025 Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year) with the skillset to be used in a variety of ways on offense.
Round 5 (No. 159) - Riley Novakowski, TE
A former walk-on at Wisconsin, Novakowski is an all-around tight end with blocking capability and soft hands. Not dynamic, but dependable. I’d see him more as the guy to replace Connor Heyward who left via free agency to the Raiders.
Round 6 (No. 210) - Gabe Rubio, DL
Strong interior lineman with leverage and power. Rotational piece who can develop into early down contributor.
Round 7 (No. 224) - Robert Spears-Jennings, S
Spent all four years of his college career in Oklahoma, Spears-Jennings has 4.3 speed and like Donte Kent whom they drafted a year before in round seven, provides Steelers secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. a ton to work with. He’s a physical safety with downhill mentality. Quickly could become a special team’s contributor with developmental upside.
Round 7 (No. 230) - Eli Heidenreich, RB/WR
A most memorable moment when Heidenreich walked on stage in Pittsburgh after hearing his name called. Too much fanfare he not he but the crowd embraced with this slot weapon out of the backfield.