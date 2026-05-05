In-Depth Steelers Rookie Camp Preview

In Depth Steelers Rookie Mimi Camp Report

Robert Spears-Jennings, S, Oklahoma

Height: 6’1

Weight: 205

Age: 22

Draft Entry: 7th Round, 2026

NFL Experience: Rookie

Spears-Jennings, NFL Combine likely plays a significant role in the Steelers’ decisions to use the 224th overall pick on him. Running in low 4.3s (4.32) with a vertical jump of 35” and a broad jump of 10’5”, he brings elite athleticism to the safety position. He also totaled over 100 tackles across multiple seasons, highlighting his involvement near the line of scrimmage. That combination of tackling volume and takeaway ability points to a safety who can contribute in both phases.

Kaden Wetjen, WR, Iowa

Height: 5’9

Weight: 193

Age: 24

Draft Entry: 4th Round, 2026

NFL Experience: Rookie

Make no mistake about it, Wetjen is a return specialist first and foremost. Wetjen arrives as one of the most decorated return specialists in college football. He was a back-to-back Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year (2024, 2025) and won the Jet Award twice, given to the nation’s top returner. What jumps on tape matches the production he’s decisive, gets vertical immediately, and has a natural feel for setting up blocks. Wetjen doesn’t dance he hits creases with conviction and has proven he can flip field position or score any time he touches it. His return ability alone gives him a legitimate path to early impact.

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