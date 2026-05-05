In-Depth Steelers Rookie Camp Preview

Devan Boykin, DB, Indiana
- Height: 5’10
- Weight: 195
- Age: 24
- Draft Entry: Undrafted, 2026
- NFL Experience: Rookie
A total of 61 career games with 30 starts is the resume of Boykin, whose first-career start came as a true freshman at North Carolina (10/24) in 2020 while playing for North Carolina State. He arrived in Indiana, in 2025, playing 16 games with 10 starts. With six interceptions over the last three seasons, he’s established himself solid nickel option. He plays bigger than his frame, showing a downhill trigger in run support and a willingness to mix it up in traffic. Indiana used him in multiple alignments, including nickel and safety rotations, which speaks to his football IQ. His path will hinge on proving he can hold up in man coverage against bigger targets, but the versatility gives him a foothold.
Daylan Carnell, LB, Missouri
- Height: 6’2
- Weight: 225
- Age: N/A
- Draft Entry: Undrafted 2026
- NFL Experience: Rookie
Carnell carved out a role as a hybrid defender, often walking down into the box or matching up with tight ends. It shows in his collegiate stats, with 175 combined tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, along with three sacks. His prowess in making plays is the intriguing part, he has five career interceptions, two returned for touchdowns. He also has three fumble recoveries and scooped one of them up for another touchdown. He’s at his best when attacking forward, using his instincts to diagnose quickly. The key for him will be consistency in block deconstruction he flashes it but needs to stack and shed with more urgency to stick at the next level.
Gennings Dunker, G, Iowa
- Height: 6’5
- Weight: 319
- Age: 22
- Draft Entry: 3rd Round, 2026
- NFL Experience: Rookie
Dunker fits the Iowa mold physically, technically grounded, and built for trench warfare. He generates movement in the run game with strong hands and good pad level, and his anchor holds up against power. Iowa trusted him in multiple interior spots, and that positional flexibility could accelerate his path onto the field early in his career.