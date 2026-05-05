Steelers Could Target QB Brendan Sorsby

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback carousel could get even more crowded if Brendan Sorsby enters the NFL Supplemental Draft. Established in 1977, the supplemental draft was designed for players who become eligible after the traditional NFL Draft deadline has passed.

In late April of 2026, word surfaced that Sorsby was stepping away from football. Within hours, the Texas Tech Red Raiders confirmed Sorsby had taken an indefinite leave of absence and entered a residential treatment program for a gambling addiction.

The decision came on the heels of an NCAA investigation into Sorsby’s past betting activity, dating back to his time with the Indiana Hoosiers. Reports pointed to a volume of wagers that went well beyond casual mistakes thousands of bets placed across multiple sports. More concerning, investigators have been examining whether any of those wagers involved Indiana games while Sorsby was still part of the program.

NCAA Decisions Looms Large

That distinction is critical.

Under NCAA rules, any athlete who wagers on sports risks their eligibility. Betting on games tied to your own school regardless of participation has historically led to permanent ineligibility.

This is where Pittsburgh enters the equation.

Everyone understands that Steelers general manager Omar Khan is aggressive when opportunities present themselves. Absent the gambling concerns, Sorsby would likely carry first-round value. A 6-foot-3, 235-pound quarterback, he’s thrown for over 7,200 yards (7,208), with 60 touchdowns against just 18 interceptions.

If the NCAA rules him ineligible, Sorsby’s path could shift directly to the supplemental draft. That’s where the Steelers and any team willing to balance risk versus reward enter the conversation.

Pittsburgh’s quarterback room already carries intrigue.

Steelers QB Room Could Get Bigger

Aaron Rodgers remains a looming presence as his future continues to hang in the balance. Behind him, the Steelers have Mason Rudolph, Will Howard, and rookie Drew Allar. Adding a player like Sorsby would only intensify the competition but also potentially provide long-term upside.

Where this ultimately leads remains uncertain.

There is a narrow path back to college football. It would require the NCAA to rule in his favor, likely paired with a suspension and conditions tied to his recovery. That outcome hinges on the details of the investigation. If no bets are directly tied to his own team’s games, there is at least a framework for discipline short of a lifetime ban.

If not, the supplemental draft becomes the most viable route forward.

Suspension via NFL or NCAA likely

Players ruled ineligible after the traditional draft have historically used it as an entry point into the league. For Sorsby, it offers opportunity but not without complication. The National Football League enforces its own gambling policies, and precedent suggests discipline could follow him at the next level. Even if a team is willing to invest in a future draft pick, availability could remain uncertain.

That’s the reality facing Sorsby. A quarterback with clear ability, a timeline that shifted overnight, and a future that now hinges less on arm talent and more on the outcome of an investigation and what he builds from here.

Pittsburgh along with every other NFL team is monitoring this situation. The issues devalue his real draft value which allows teams to keep their prized draft picks in 2027 and possibly apply a lesser round pick to acquire Sorsby via the NFL Supplemental Draft.

More importantly, the focus should remain on Sorsby getting the help he needs and, in time, finding a path back to a productive football career.

In Pittsburgh or any other NFL city.

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