Yahoo Sports’ 10 Biggest Losers from 2026 NFL Draft

Day 3 Loser: Garrett Nussmeier

The fall of Garrett Nussmeier is one of the more jarring storylines from this draft. A player once viewed as a potential first-rounder now has to fight from the very bottom to carve out a role.

“Nine quarterbacks were selected before Nussmeier finally came off the board to the Kansas City Chiefs with the 249th overall pick in the seventh round. That kind of fall was unimaginable a year ago.” - Schwab

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