Yahoo Sports’ 10 Biggest Losers from 2026 NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy went from potential CB1 to a waiting game that stretched far longer than expected. Injuries changed everything, and watching corners come off the board only made the fall tougher to swallow.
“In the second round, cornerbacks Colton Hood, Avieon Terrell, and D’Angelo Ponds went with McCoy still on the board. It was clear then that McCoy would keep falling, but it was still shocking to see him go undrafted in the third round too.” - Schwab
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