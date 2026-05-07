Worst-to-First NFL Teams in 2026

Worst to First NFL Divisions

2026 NFL Division Futures Odds

Opening odds via DraftKings Sportsbook⁠ as of February 2026

Projecting worst-to-first turnarounds is part football evaluation and part understanding how quickly momentum can shift across the NFL. While history shows dramatic reversals that happen almost every season, sportsbooks still provide a realistic snapshot of how each franchise is viewed entering the year.

The Detroit Lions remain one of the league’s top contenders despite finishing last in the NFC North due to divisional tiebreakers in 2025. Meanwhile, the New York Giants and New York Jets enter the season viewed as much longer shots to capture their divisions.

NFC North Odds

Detroit Lions: +160 to +180 to win NFC North

Over/Under Win Total: 10.5 wins

Even after a disappointing finish to 2025, oddsmakers still view Detroit as one of the NFC’s strongest overall rosters. The Lions continue to carry high expectations because of their offensive firepower; veteran quarterback play and established core on defense.

NFC East Odds

New York Giants: +600 to +700 to win NFC East

Over/Under Win Total: 7.5 wins

The Giants are viewed more as a developmental team with upside entering 2026. The arrival of head coach John Harbaugh along with the continued growth of quarterback Jaxson Dart gives New York intrigue, but sportsbooks remain cautious in projecting a full division-winning leap.

AFC East Odds

New York Jets: +20000 to win AFC East

Over/Under Win Total: 5.5 wins

No team featured in this discussion faces steeper odds than the Jets. Their futures number reflects years of instability and the challenge of competing in a division currently led by the defending AFC champion New England Patriots. Still, the NFL has consistently shown that rapid turnarounds are possible when quarterback play stabilizes and coaching continuity takes hold.

Final Thought

Since the 2002 NFL realignment, the league has produced at least one worst-to-first division champion in 20 of the last 22 seasons. Odds help frame expectations, but they rarely eliminate possibility.

A year ago, few expected the Chicago Bears, New England Patriots or Carolina Panthers to complete dramatic turnarounds. Yet by season’s end, all three franchises had reshaped their divisions.

That unpredictability remains one of the NFL’s defining traits entering every new season.