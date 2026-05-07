The 40 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

New Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Contract: 2 Years, $10 Million
For years, the knock on the Los Angeles Chargers has been their inferior offensive line. Curiously, they decided to re-up with one of the more notable underperformers, inking him to a two-year pact with half of that guaranteed.
Trey Pipkins III has struggled at the professional level. A former third-round pick, the offensive tackle ranked 84th out of 89 offensive tackles last season, finishing dead last in run blocking. In a position that values consistency and durability, Pipkins also had one of the lowest snap counts of the position, playing just 606 offensive snaps last season.
Surely, there were other offensive linemen available in free agency who added more value than Pipkins. If not, the Chargers could have gotten similar production from an offensive tackle in the draft or as an undrafted free agent, for a fraction of the cost.
When the Chargers' offense continues to struggle next season, it will all tie back to their offensive line.