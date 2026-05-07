The 40 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Jake Bailey - P

New Team: Atlanta Falcons

Contract: 3 Years, $9 Million

The Atlanta Falcons have failed to reach their potential. Despite years of top draft picks and unbridled potential, the Falcons remain one of the worst teams in the league. While everyone was off making themselves better in free agency, the Falcons were busy tidying up their punting game.

This might be the perfect analogy for this franchise. Instead of targeting key players or areas of need, Atlanta had the foresight to anticipate that it would need a lot out of its punting game next season. The offense will continue to sputter, and there are too many weaknesses on defense to compete.

It's all on you next season, Jake Bailey. It's a damn shame the NFL doesn't allow "the rouge" like the CFL; it might have been the Falcons' only hope of winning games.