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NFL · 19 minutes ago

Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 25 NFL Free Agents Still Available

Joe Cervenka

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Final
Pistons covered -3.5, U 215.5
CLE

CLE

97

DET

DET

107

Final
Thunder covered -15.5, O 211.5
LAL

LAL

107

OKC

OKC

125

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