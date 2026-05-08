Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 25 NFL Free Agents Still Available

Have Your Say! Where Do the Top Remaining Free Agents Land?

The Bargain Bin Battle

The heavy hitters may have found their homes, but the 2026 free agency story is far from over. One veteran signing in May can often be the difference between a Wild Card exit and a deep December run.

Join the Debate: Who is the Best Value?

The "Prove-it" Deal: Which remaining veteran would you want your team to take a flyer on following the draft ?

Which remaining veteran would you want your team to take a flyer on following the ? The Ring Chasers: Which contender has the biggest need for one of the high-impact names left on our list?

The Draft Pivot: Does a team like the Chiefs or 49ers make a splash dipping back into this free agent pool?

Drop your take in the comments: Which remaining free agent is the biggest steal left on the market?