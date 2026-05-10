The Red Scare: Steelers Gennings Dunker

Big, not bashful, and full of life, Gennings Dunker is already being embraced by the Pittsburgh community without taking a single NFL snap. More importantly, the city of Pittsburgh has embraced him like a son.

“It’s kind of funny, almost,” Dunker said after his second day of rookie minicamp. “I haven’t taken a snap, like you said. So, I’m just out here practicing. But, I mean, it’s an awesome city.”

Jokingly, Dunker said he tried to block out his previous trip to Pennsylvania after his Iowa Hawkeyes lost to Penn State Nittany Lions in Happy Valley.

“I came to Pennsylvania one time, but I blocked it from my memory because we played Penn State, and it wasn’t good,” Dunker said. “But Pennsylvania is beautiful, with how hilly and green it is. And then there’s that little trolley car thing (the Duquesne Incline) that takes you up the mountain.”

Then Dunker did the unexpected and asked me if I had ever ridden the trolley. It’s not often the conversation between media the players actually become a real conversation. That’s how Dunker rolls. Cool and carefree.

“I’m going to go check it out at some point,” Dunker said.

Dunker has the personality that lights up the room

This was the second day of practice, but the first day for the media to watch rookie minicamp unfold live. Wearing No. 73, Dunker is hard to miss, with his red mullet in full effect. The offensive linemen worked in one-on-one drills in the far corner of the field, making it difficult to get a clear look at both Dunker and Pittsburgh’s first-round pick, Max Iheanachor.

“It was a good time. It was a lot of fun,” Dunker said about taking snaps at guard during practice.

Dunker played in 47 games at Iowa, developing into one of the most reliable offensive linemen in the Big Ten Conference. A native of Lena, Illinois, he arrived in Iowa City as a three-star recruit and redshirted during his first season because of injury.

Eventually, he developed into one of the top tackles in the Big Ten and in college football over the course of his career with the Hawkeyes.

“The last time I played left guard was my second year of college,” Dunker said. “So, I don’t know how many years ago. That was four years ago. Maybe that was my last time playing left guard.”

After starting three seasons at right tackle for Iowa, Dunker is relearning the stance and techniques required to play on the interior.

“I had been working on left-handed stances the whole time leading up to the combine, and then after the combine, just in case I was playing left guard, because I hadn’t done it in forever,” Dunker said. “So, I’m glad I worked on my left hand.”

Sky is the limit if his plays match his personality

Dunker has also leaned on familiar connections as he adjusts to life in the NFL.

“I’ve been texting Mason McCormick, too, just because we shared the same quarterback, Mark Gronowski,” Dunker said. “So, it’s kind of nice to have connections.”

Dunker has already connected with the fan base, and his personality and charisma seem destined to create a cult-like following in Western Pennsylvania and beyond. It is remarkable that a third-round selection projected to play guard is drawing nearly as much media attention as rookie quarterback Drew Allar and the Steelers’ first-round pick, Iheanachor.

That is the impact he has already made.

Without taking a real snap in the National Football League.

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