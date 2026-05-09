Drew Allar calls Mike McCarthy the ‘OG’

The second day of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie minicamp unfolded Saturday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the Southside, but the attention centered on one player before a single pass was thrown.

All eyes from the media were fixed on No. 16.

That jersey belongs to rookie quarterback Drew Allar, the third-round selection from the Penn State Nittany Lions and one of the most intriguing additions in the Steelers’ 2026 draft class.

“I think he’s the perfect description of what I’ve just said,” head coach Mike McCarthy said after practice. “He’s physically gifted. He’s a physically gifted thrower of the football. But he’s no different than any other young quarterback that I’ve had the opportunity to work with.”

It is rare for a third-round quarterback to generate this level of interest, but Allar arrived with a unique combination of pedigree, regional ties, and long-term implications. A native of Medina and a former standout at Penn State, he enters the NFL with many Steelers fans already viewing him as a potential answer at the game’s most important position.

“I mean, every coach probably teaches footwork a little bit differently, and with Coach McCarthy, he has his beliefs,” said Allar, with beads of sweat dripping down his forehead. “Obviously, they’ve shown that they work very well with everybody he’s been around. So really, it’s just about me buying into that and trying to get as consistent as possible, because all the quarterbacks he’s worked with have had a tremendous amount of success. That’s something I want to achieve, but it has to start from the ground up.”

That anticipation was evident from the moment practice began.

Whenever Allar stepped into team drills, cameras followed. Every drop back drew a wave of lenses and notepads. In a rookie minicamp designed more for teaching than evaluation, his presence naturally became the story.

The intrigue surrounding Allar extends beyond his physical tools.

Allar was lone QB at Rookie Mini Camp

At 6-foot-5 and more than 230 pounds, he possesses the prototypical frame NFL teams covet. His arm strength is unquestioned, allowing him to drive the ball outside the numbers and attack all levels of the field. When his mechanics are synchronized, the football comes out with velocity and tight rotation. He can challenge defenses vertically and make high-level throws from the pocket.

As the lone quarterback at minicamp, Allar had McCarthy in close proximity throughout practice, with other members of the coaching staff nearby at all times. He carried a full workload as the only quarterback participating.

“We did, and we pushed it,” McCarthy said about the heavy workload. “If you paid attention, to go 35 snaps in team drills, that’s pushing it. But he handled it. We kind of gauged it yesterday to see how he’d work through it.”

The developmental focus will be consistency.

Like many young quarterbacks, Allar must continue refining his footwork, timing, and decision-making under pressure. Rookie minicamp offers the first opportunity for Steelers coaches to begin that process, emphasizing terminology, drop mechanics, and situational awareness.

Footwork appeared to be the theme of the workout, and McCarthy mentioned after practice how critical it is to quarterback success.

“I think it makes the difference,” McCarthy said. “It gives you the ability to play faster. It gives you the ability to transition in and out of the challenges that occur throughout quarterback play. We’re teaching him differently than the way he’s played before. He hasn’t spent a lot of time under center. He was a run-and-shoot guy in high school. He’s played from nine yards deep. So, there’s just a lot of newness to him.”

McCarthy is known as QB Guru

McCarthy has spent decades working with quarterbacks, including Hall of Fame talents such as Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. His presence gives Allar an experienced teacher and a structured environment to develop at a measured pace.

“Obviously, with Coach McCarthy, he’s kind of like the OG roots of it,” Allar said, showing he understands the history of the NFL. “Starting back in San Fran with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana and that whole crew. So, it’s really cool to see the origins of that offense, because in the league it’s taken the NFL by storm over the last decade.”

For now, rookie minicamp is less about competition and more about acclimation.

The Steelers are introducing drafted rookies, undrafted free agents, and tryout players to the professional game. Players are learning the pace, terminology, and expectations that define NFL life. For quarterbacks, that includes mastering play calls in the huddle, operating from under center, and establishing timing with unfamiliar receivers.

Still, there was no denying where the spotlight rested on Saturday.

No. 16 commanded attention every time he touched the football.

Whether Allar becomes Pittsburgh’s quarterback of the future remains to be seen, but his first appearance in a Steelers practice jersey offered a glimpse of why so many are eager to watch his development.

On the second day of rookie minicamp, the loudest buzz on the Southside surrounded one number and one possibility.

No. 16.