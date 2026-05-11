Chargers Land Former Browns Standout TE David Njoku

The Chargers made a move early Monday morning, signing former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku to a one-year deal, according to the team.

This signing gives the Chargers offense an intriguing weapon who is still only 29 years old.

Njoku became a free agent after his contract was voided by the Browns on February 10. He visited both the Baltimore Ravens and the Chargers during free agency, leaving Los Angeles without a deal before ultimately agreeing to terms a week later.

Njoku brings a unique skill set to the Chargers as a nine-year veteran at the position. He ranks second all-time among Browns tight ends in both touchdown catches (34) and receptions (384), trailing only Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome.

He has played with numerous quarterbacks during his time in Cleveland, but none possess the arm talent of current Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

Last season, Njoku caught passes from Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders, which contributed to a drop in production. After recording 64 receptions for 505 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, he finished with 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 2025.

Njoku is a proven pass-catching threat joining a tight end room that already includes Oronde Gadsden and Charlie Kolar, who was signed earlier this offseason.

Gadsden, a former wide receiver converted to tight end in college, showcased his receiving ability during his rookie season. His breakout performance came in Week 8 against the Colts when he recorded nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown. While consistency was an issue at times, he flashed significant promise.

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Oronde Gadsen 86, makes a leaping catch during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 19 in Los Angeles, California. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver, Oronde Gadsen 86, makes a leaping catch during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, October 19 in Los Angeles, California.

Kolar spent most of his career buried behind Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely in Baltimore, limiting his opportunities as a pass catcher. In Los Angeles, however, he could prove he is more than just a blocking tight end and emerge as another offensive weapon.

Offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel now has three tight ends capable of making an impact in his offense. The Chargers could mirror elements of what the Los Angeles Rams and Sean McVay utilize offensively by leaning into 13 personnel packages featuring all three tight ends.

The addition of Njoku brings another dimension to the offense that McDaniel clearly felt the team needed. He may not replicate the 882-yard, six-touchdown season he posted three years ago, but he could become a major red-zone weapon for Herbert.

McDaniel also helped revive Darren Waller’s career after a two-year hiatus, as Waller finished with six receiving touchdowns last season.

Knowing how general manager Joe Hortiz and Jim Harbaugh operate, the Chargers likely are not done adding offensive pieces. There could still be room for a veteran wide receiver they brought in late last season, depending on what McDaniel ultimately wants from the offense.