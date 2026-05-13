Arch Manning’s Biggest Nemesis: Accuracy

Arch Manning Looks to Escape Accuracy Issues

Quarterback evaluation has evolved dramatically over the last two decades. NFL offenses now embrace mobility, off-platform creativity and designed quarterback runs in ways that were once considered secondary traits. The position no longer belongs exclusively to statues in the pocket.

Yet amid all the change, one principle remains largely unchanged inside scouting departments: quarterbacks are expected to complete routine throws with consistency.

For decades, passers who hovered near or below 60 percent completion in college have faced heightened scrutiny. Falling below that threshold does not automatically disqualify a prospect, but it often forces evaluators to look deeper into whether the issue stems from mechanics, footwork, anticipation, decision-making or simple ball placement.

The 60% Warning Sign: Why Accuracy Still Shapes QB Evaluations

At its core, the quarterback position is still about delivering the football accurately and on time. Arm strength can stretch the field. Athleticism can create second-chance opportunities. But neither trait matters if the quarterback struggles to execute the ordinary throws that keep an offense on schedule.

The ability to operate from the pocket remains the foundation of the position. Even in an era dominated by athletic dual-threat quarterbacks, winning consistently in the NFL still requires precision from within structure. Third-and-six in December, with pressure collapsing and weather deteriorating, is where accuracy separates traits from true quarterback play.

Completion percentage can be influenced by offensive design. Vertical passing attacks naturally produce lower percentages than quick-game systems built around screens and high-percentage throws. Context always matters. But completion percentage remains one of the first numbers scouts examine because it offers an immediate snapshot of efficiency and consistency.

The Historical Context

Notable Historical Examples

Quarterbacks with sub-60% college completion rates have often become boom-or-bust bets.

Josh Allen - 56.2% at Wyoming, elite traits overcame the concern.

Anthony Richardson - 53.8% at Florida, drafted on upside.

Jordan Love - 61.2% career, but had a 61.9% final season with erratic tape.

Will Levis - 65.7%, but accuracy inconsistency was a major discussion point.

Allen remains the exception to every evaluator references. For every quarterback who overcomes inconsistent college accuracy, many others never fully solve the issue.

2027 NFL Draft Quarterbacks Under the Microscope

The 2027 quarterback class is rich in talent, but several high-profile prospects enter the 2026 college season with accuracy questions that will influence how they are viewed.

Arch Manning completed 61.4 percent of his passes in 2025, which ranked 87th in the country. That number is not alarming, but it falls below the hyper-efficient standards often associated with quarterbacks projected near the top of the draft. Scouts will be looking for greater consistency on anticipation throws and better rhythm from the pocket.

LaNorris Sellers is one of the most gifted athletes in the class. His size, arm strength and running ability are undeniable, but evaluators will focus closely on footwork and accuracy on intermediate concepts.

John Mateer is a dynamic creator with impressive off-platform ability. The next step is proving he can maintain efficiency and precision against top competition.

Quarterbacks Already Showing Strong Efficiency

Several prospects enter the season with stronger completion profiles.

Julian Sayin completed 77.0 percent of his passes in 2025, demonstrating outstanding timing and accuracy. Dante Moore continues to build a reputation as an efficient and explosive passer, while Fernando Mendoza has shown the traits of a poised, highly accurate distributor.

The Real Evaluation Filter

Every quarterback can make the spectacular throw. Every quarterback prospect has a highlight reel filled with deep balls, off-platform lasers and escapes from pressure.

What separates franchise passers is their ability to complete the ordinary throws over and over again.

Completion percentage is not a final verdict, nor should it be viewed in isolation. But it remains one of the quickest and most revealing indicators of whether a quarterback has unresolved issues that could follow him to the next level.

When NFL teams study the 2027 quarterback class, they will be asking a simple question.

Can this player make the routine look routine?

This is Arch Manning’s nemesis.