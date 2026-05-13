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NFL · 14 minutes ago

Arch Manning’s Biggest Nemesis: Accuracy

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
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Final
Spurs covered -10.5, O 218.5
MIN

MIN

97

SAS

SAS

126

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