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NFL · 20 minutes ago

Steelers Know Aaron Rodgers is Coming

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

The silence surrounding Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the more predictable storylines of the offseason. Each day that passes without a signature fuels speculation, but history suggests there is little reason for concern.

One year ago, Rodgers did not agree to terms with Pittsburgh until June 5, 2025. He arrived at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex two days later and officially signed a one-year contract worth $13.65 million. The deal included $10 million in guaranteed money and could reach $19.5 million through incentives tied to team success and individual accomplishments.

“The door is open to have Aaron (Rodgers) back.” Steelers General Manager Omar Khan said standing at the podium at the NFL Combine. “I’ve had conversations with him. I spoke to him last week. Mike McCarthy spoke to him; he knows how we feel about him. Right now, we’re proceeding it. He’s a free agent, and he’s not on the roster, so, but he knows how we feel about him.”

It’s an entirely different way of going about the secretive nature in which information regarding Rodgers and team was shared to the media. Cloak and Dagger spy novel communications last year, have given way to what looks to me like the most transparent approach the Steelers could have.

They talk with Aaron. They’ve had good communication with Aaron. They believe Aaron will be in Pittsburgh when it counts.

Not when it’s convenient for fans.

“It’s been very positive, and we’ll just continue to talk. We talk regularly,” new Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy mentioned as well.

Rodgers waited until mandatory minicamp was approaching before finalizing his contract, and the Steelers were comfortable allowing the process to unfold at his pace.

The Communication Has Never Closed

The most important part of this situation is not what the public sees. It is what is happening behind the scenes.

By all indications, the dialogue between Rodgers and the Steelers has remained open and fluid. There has been no indication that negotiations have stalled or that either side has moved on. In fact, the organization has consistently projected confidence that if Rodgers decides to play, Pittsburgh remains his most logical destination.

The Steelers understand Rodgers does not operate on anyone else’s timeline. At this stage of his career, he is deliberate. He weighs his options, evaluates his motivation and makes decisions when he is ready. That approach may frustrate fans looking for immediate answers, but it is consistent with how he handled the process last offseason.

For Pittsburgh, patience is part of the equation. The organization would rather wait for a proven veteran than rush into a decision driven by anxiety.

Steelers Mandatory Minicamp

Organized Team Activities are approaching, but their significance should not be overstated.

OTAs are valuable for timing and classroom installation, but they are voluntary. Veteran quarterbacks have missed portions of offseason workouts before and still entered the regular season fully prepared. Rodgers has more than two decades of NFL experience and a deep understanding of offensive structure. Below are the mandatory dates and it coincides with when Rodgers arrived in Pittsburgh.

  • Tuesday, June 2 – Day 1
  • Wednesday, June 3 – Day 2
  • Thursday, June 4 – Day 3

The Steelers would welcome his presence, particularly as he builds chemistry with newcomers such as Michael Pittman Jr. and rookie Germie Bernard. The paranoia around the entire issues is comical.

Why There Is No Reason to Panic

Rodgers signed a one-year deal last June, reported to Pittsburgh and stepped immediately into the starting role. Nothing about the current timeline suggests the relationship has changed.

Every day without a signature sparks another round of annoyance by the Steelers fan base. Talk shows speculate. Social media melts down. None of it changes anything.

Rodgers is coming when Rodgers is ready, and all the complaining in the world will not speed up the process by a single second.

In other words, the lack of a signed contract in mid-May means very little.

The Steelers have left the door open. Rodgers knows exactly where that door leads. As OTAs draw closer, all signs still point toward the four-time MVP eventually walking back through it and once again taking his place under center in Pittsburgh.

Maybe Rodgers is trying to get those with little patience to step into his Zen type demeanor and realize worrying about something you have no control over is troublesome.

Rodgers isn’t worrying, perhaps because he’s in total control.

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 13 8:00 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CLE

CLE

+3.5

+148

O 211.5

DET

DET

-3.5

-176

U 211.5

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