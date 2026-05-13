ESPN unveils expansive Super Bowl LXI broadcast hub and fan experience on Santa Monica Beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — ESPN is planning a massive week-long presence on the Southern California coast for Super Bowl LXI, transforming Santa Monica Beach and the historic Santa Monica Pier into a sprawling broadcast headquarters and fan destination ahead of the network’s first-ever Super Bowl broadcast in February 2027.

Dubbed “ESPN Beach,” the beachfront compound will serve as the centerpiece of ESPN’s Super Bowl coverage beginning Monday, Feb. 8, leading up to Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 14, 2027.

The state-of-the-art setup will feature multiple beachside television sets, extensive digital and social media production, live studio programming and immersive fan experiences along the Santa Monica coastline. ESPN said its plans are designed to create an around-the-clock multiplatform presence throughout Super Bowl week.

“This effort reflects an expansive, fully integrated approach that goes beyond the traditional broadcast footprint,” ESPN said in announcing the initiative.

Most of ESPN’s daily studio shows — from morning programming through primetime — will originate from Santa Monica Beach during Super Bowl week, featuring many of the network’s top personalities and signature shows. ABC will also have a dedicated on-site presence as part of the broader Disney and ESPN coverage plans.

In addition to serving as the network’s broadcast headquarters, ESPN Beach will also include a free public fan activation on the Santa Monica Pier, featuring interactive games, entertainment experiences and branded attractions tied to ESPN, ABC and Disney properties.

The activation is expected to become one of the premier fan destinations during Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, blending football, entertainment and Southern California beach culture.

ESPN also plans to expand activities beyond the pier and broadcast compound with additional beach-wide events, food offerings, themed merchandise and public watch experiences throughout the week. More details on those events are expected to be announced closer to the game.

While Santa Monica Beach will anchor ESPN’s Super Bowl footprint, the company said it also plans activations across the region, including at Disneyland Resort and around Los Angeles, as part of what it is calling its “Year of the Super Bowl.”

The game itself will mark a milestone for the network as Super Bowl LXI becomes ESPN’s first Super Bowl production. The broadcast will air simultaneously on both ESPN and ABC from SoFi Stadium.

ESPN said the project underscores Disney’s broader commitment to creating “an unmatched Super Bowl experience — on the beach, on screen, and everywhere fans engage with the game.”