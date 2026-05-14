Ranking the Top 16 NFL Draft UFA Quarterbacks, Rookie Camp Updates

You Tell Us! Which QB Tops the Undrafted Field?

Who Is the Next UDFA Legend?

The draft is a science, but the UDFA market is an art. Every year, a player nobody wanted in April becomes the guy nobody can stop in August.

Join the Debate: Who Sticks?

The Pavia Fit: Can Diego Pavia defy the odds in Baltimore and become the ultimate change-of-pace backup?

The Steal: Which undrafted quarterback is most likely to leapfrog a late-round pick on the depth chart?

The System: Which team did the best job of identifying value in the post-draft frenzy?

Drop your take in the comments: Which UDFA is the most likely to be starting an NFL game by 2028?