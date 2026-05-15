Raiders announce 2026 schedule, start season at home against Miami

LAS VEGAS – The Raiders are one step closer to kicking off a new era under first-year head coach Klint Kubiak after the Silver and Black learned their 2026 schedule on Thursday.

If awaiting the debut of the No. 1 pick — quarterback Fernando Mendoza — wasn’t anticipated enough, the Raiders faithful now know the roadmap which they will have to trek to make their first playoff appearance since 2021.

Led by a promising offense, featuring second-year running back Ashton Jeanty, star tight end Brock Bowers — and a pricelessly experienced mind of newcomer veteran Kirk Cousins — the Raiders will face the Arizona Cardinals, the Houston Texans, and the San Francisco 49ers in a three-game pre-season slate. The Cardinals’ and Niners’ games will be at home.

The Raiders will open up the regular season by hosting the Miami Dolphins on Sept. 13 before making the short trip over to Los Angeles to visit AFC West foe Chargers the following week.

Las Vegas will be determined to bounce back and compete in the stacked division this year after finishing last with a 3-14 overall record last term.

The Raiders went 1-5 in the division. They were swept by the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos and split the season series with the Chargers.

The Raiders will host the Chiefs in Week 4 on Oct. 4 and then won’t be back in division action until Week 11, when they will face the defending AFC West champion Broncos on Nov. 22.

The Raiders’ run-in will feature three division games over the last five weeks of the campaign. They will host the Chargers and the Broncos in back-to-back weeks on Dec. 13 and Dec. 20. Las Vegas will close out the regular season at Kansas City in Week 17. The date of that rendezvous is still TBD.

Also of note, the Raiders will return to the Bay Area for the first time since 2023. They will play the 49ers in Week 9 on Nov. 8.

More marquee matchups await the Silver-and-Black between Weeks 5-7. The Raiders will be at New England on Oct. 11 before hosting the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, respectively.

Las Vegas will play the defending Super Bowl champions, the Seattle Seahawks, at the Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 15.

The Raiders’ bye this year falls on Week 13, sandwiched in between matchups against the Cleveland Browns away on Nov. 29 and the Chargers at home.