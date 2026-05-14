Chargers Schedule Release: Full break down & storylines to follow each week

The Los Angeles Chargers schedule is officially out and one of the biggest surprises is they only received three primetime games, one less than they had in 2025.

Here are some instant thoughts on every matchup plus what stood out the most from the schedule release.

Week 1: Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals — 1:25 p.m.

This is a favorable way for the Chargers to open the season. Arizona is still trying to figure out its quarterback situation heading into 2026 with Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, and rookie Carson Beck all in the mix.

It will also be the first look at the Chargers offense under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. If healthy, expect a heavy dose of Omarion Hampton and Keaton Mitchell early in the year.

Defensively, this will be the first look at Chris O’Leary as an NFL defensive coordinator. One of the most anticipated storylines will be seeing rookie Akheem Mesidor lined up alongside Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu.

Week 2: Sept. 20 vs. Las Vegas Raiders — 1:05 p.m.

Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza? That remains one of the biggest questions surrounding the Raiders entering the season.

Regardless of who is under center, the Chargers will have to focus on Ashton Jeanty and Brock Bowers, two dangerous offensive weapons who can change a game quickly.

Las Vegas will also have a different look defensively under new coordinator Rob Leonard.

should we REALLY make our schedule release video in halo? yes yes yesyes

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yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/eusK9QmNGd — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) May 14, 2026

Week 3: Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills — 10 a.m.

The Chargers should be thankful this trip to Buffalo comes in September and not in the middle of winter.

The Bills will also be coming off a mini-bye after playing Thursday Night Football the week before.

Josh Allen facing O’Leary’s defense will immediately test whether this unit is legitimate. Derwin James, Mack, and the pass rush will have their hands full.

Week 4: Oct. 4 at Seattle Seahawks — 1:25 p.m.

Facing the defending Super Bowl champions on the road will be one of the biggest early tests of the season.

Seattle’s defense creates constant pressure, and one of the Chargers offensive line issues in recent years has been handling pressure packages from defensive backs and safeties.

How the Chargers defend Jaxson Smith-Njigba will be fascinating. He has become one of the most dangerous receivers in football, so O’Leary’s game plan will say a lot about this defense.

Week 5: Oct. 11 vs. Denver Broncos — 1:05 p.m.

Another early AFC West matchup.

The Broncos added Jaylen Waddle during the offseason, giving McDaniel a familiar face to prepare for after coaching him in Miami.

This will also be the first opportunity for McDaniel to scheme against one of the NFL’s top defenses.

Week 6: Oct. 18 at Kansas City Chiefs — 1:25 p.m.

From the Chiefs’ perspective, this will be Patrick Mahomes’ first crack at the Chargers after getting hurt against them late last season.

The Mack-Mesidor-Tuipulotu trio against Mahomes should be must-watch football.

The Chargers and Chiefs produced two excellent matchups in 2025, and there is no reason to think 2026 will be different.

Week 7: Bye Week

This feels like a perfect time for the bye considering what is coming afterward.

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels instructing during Chargers organized team activities on May 8th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniels instructing during Chargers organized team activities on May 8th, 2026 in El Segundo, CA.

Week 8: Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Rams — 1:05 p.m.

The Chargers will not have to travel far, but this still feels like a game that should have been in primetime.

Matthew Stafford versus Justin Herbert alone makes it compelling television.

It will also be interesting seeing Trent McDuffie face the Chargers in a Rams uniform after consistently making plays against them as a member of the Chiefs.

Week 9: Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans — 1:05 p.m.

Houston has had the Chargers’ number lately, especially defensively.

If the Chargers want to prove they are legitimate playoff contenders, they eventually have to find a way to beat the Texans because recent history suggests Houston will continue to be a postseason obstacle.

Week 10: Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens — 5:15 p.m. (MNF)

The Chargers waited 10 weeks for their first primetime game, but this one should be worth it.

Jim Harbaugh versus Jesse Minter is one of the best storylines on the entire schedule. Minter learned under Harbaugh at Michigan and with the Chargers before returning to Baltimore as head coach.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry against Herbert and Hampton should make for one of the best games of the season.

Week 11: Nov. 22 vs. New York Jets — 1:05 p.m.

The Jets could present problems offensively because of their weapons.

Now led by Geno Smith, New York will try to attack a Chargers defense that dominated Smith when he was with the Raiders last year.

Aaron Glenn’s teams are always physical, and this matchup feels like it could turn ugly quickly.

Week 12: Nov. 29 vs. New England Patriots — 5:20 p.m. (SNF)

If Mike Vrabel is still the Patriots head coach, this one instantly becomes personal after the Chargers schedule release video took shots at both him and Diana Russini.

Vrabel will not appreciate being the punchline.

The Chargers also have to remember how badly they struggled offensively against Vrabel-led defenses in the past, especially in the playoffs.

Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers drops back to ball. jordon kelly-the sporting tribune Justin Herbert (10) of the Los Angeles Chargers drops back to ball.

Week 13: Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 10 a.m.

This matchup has not been kind to the Chargers recently. The last time these teams met in 2024, Tampa Bay dominated 40-17 at SoFi Stadium.

Even without Mike Evans, the Buccaneers still have plenty of offensive firepower with Bucky Irving, Chris Godwin Jr., Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Cade Otton.

Week 14: Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders — 1:05 p.m.

This matchup will almost certainly feature heavy drumming.

By this point, Fernando Mendoza should fully control the Raiders offense and be comfortable operating under center.

Week 15: Dec. 17 vs. San Francisco 49ers — 5:15 p.m. (TNF)

Short week. Playoff implications. Familiar coaching ties.

Mike McDaniel facing Kyle Shanahan adds another fascinating coaching subplot to the season.

And maybe this is foreshadowing, but it would not be shocking if another Bosa brother matchup headlines this game.

Week 16: Dec. 27 at Miami Dolphins — 10 a.m.

McDaniel will have to wait until Week 16 to face his former team. After being abruptly fired by Miami, there is no doubt this game will carry extra emotion for him.

Depending on how Miami’s season unfolds, the Dolphins could already be looking toward the future by this point.

Week 17: vs. Kansas City Chiefs — TBD

The NFL should just go ahead and schedule this for Saturday night on Jan. 3.

There is a very good chance this game has major AFC playoff implications.

Week 18: at Denver Broncos — TBD

This matchup closed the season last year, and if the Chargers had beaten Houston the week before, it could have decided the AFC West.

Maybe 2027 is finally the year this becomes the game that decides the division, something the Chargers have not accomplished since the final LaDainian Tomlinson era season in 2009.