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NFL · 1 hour ago

He’s Back! Aaron Rodgers to Pittsburgh

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Aaron Rodgers Finally Arrives as Steelers Land Four-Time MVP

  • Rodgers is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $25 million.
  • The contract reportedly includes a base salary between $22–23 million.
  • Incentives could push the total value several million dollars higher.
  • Mike McCarthy reunites with the quarterback he helped develop in Green Bay.
  • Pittsburgh gets a future Hall of Famer for what could be his final NFL season.

After months of speculation and another drawn-out decision-making process, Aaron Rodgers is finally expected to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the four-time NFL MVP is expected to sign a one-year contract worth up to $25 million. The deal is expected to include a base salary between $22 million and $23 million, with additional incentives that could increase the final payout.

For Pittsburgh, this is a calculated gamble on one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history.

Rodgers, 42 in December, brings a résumé few players can match: four MVP awards, a Super Bowl title, and a reputation as one of the most gifted passers the game has ever seen. While age and durability concerns are real, the Steelers are betting that a change in leadership and a familiar offensive architect can squeeze one more productive season out of the future Hall of Famer.

Pittsburgh Puts Young QBs on Hold

That architect is head coach Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together with the Green Bay Packers and shared one of the league’s most successful quarterback-coach partnerships. Their reunion in Pittsburgh offers the Steelers a rare blend of familiarity, trust, and institutional knowledge.

The move also signals that general manager Omar Khan believes the Steelers are built to contend now.

With a veteran defense, a proven kicking game, and a roster designed to win immediately, Pittsburgh is handing the keys to one of the sport’s most polarizing stars.

For Rodgers, it may be the final chapter of a remarkable career.

Barring an injury to Rodgers, the hype train for both Drew Allar and Will Howard to rise up as the next franchise quarterback will be put on pause. Truly a city is divided on aging all-pro and unproven younger talent.

Regardless of which side of the fence, you’re on. This should be one of the better Steelers offenses we’ve seen since Ben Roethlisberger was under center in Pittsburgh. 

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 16 9:38 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

-1.5

-136

O 8.5

LAA

LAA

+1.5

+116

U 8.5

May 16 9:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
SF

SF

+1.5

+114

O 9.5

ATH

ATH

-1.5

-134

U 9.5

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