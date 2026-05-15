Where Did Mel Kiper’s Top 30 Players Land? Only 2 Missed the 1st Round!

30. Malachi Lawrence , EDGE, UCF

Malachi Lawrence Pre-Draft Rankings Mel's Final Big Board: 30

30 Position Ranking: 7 Malachi Lawrence's NFL Draft Selection: No. 23 Overall

No. 23 Overall Team: Cowboys

Malachi Lawrence became a breakout force at UCF, evolving into a consistent backfield disruptor with elite playmaking range. During a standout 2025 campaign, he recorded 28 total tackles and seven sacks, while adding two forced fumbles and two pass breakups to his resume. His ability to anchor the edge and collapse the pocket proved he can impact both facets of the game at a high level.

Heading into the heart of the draft cycle, Lawrence’s rare combination of prototypical length and explosive burst has solidified him as one of the most intriguing edge-rushing prospects on the board.

Malachi Lawrence's Combine Measurements

Height: 6’4"

Weight: 253 lbs.

Hand: 9 1/4"

Arm: 33 5/8"

Malachi Lawrence's Combine Results