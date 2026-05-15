Steelers New Staff and Future All-Pros

Positional Spotlights: Steelers Coaches/Coordinators: OL Coach James Campen

NFL Pedigree & Experience to Offensive Line

James Campen brings one of the most accomplished offensive line résumés in the NFL to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A former NFL center with 50 career starts, Campen has spent more than two decades coaching in the league and built a reputation as one of football’s premier offensive line teachers. He was hired by Pittsburgh in 2026 to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy after 13 seasons together with Green Bay Packers.

Campen was the Packers' offensive line coach when Green Bay won Super Bowl XLV, protecting Aaron Rodgers during one of the most productive stretches of his Hall of Fame career.

Elite Offensive Production in Green Bay

During his tenure, the Packers ranked in the NFL's top 10 in scoring in nine seasons and top 10 in total offense in eight seasons.

Campen coached several standout blockers, including:

David Bakhtiari

Josh Sitton

J. Lang

Corey Linsley

Bryan Bulaga

His linemen earned numerous Pro Bowl selections, reinforcing his reputation as a premier technician and developer.

Maximized Late Round and Undrafted Talent

One of Campen’s biggest strengths is turning overlooked prospects into high-level starters. Players such as Bakhtiari (fourth round) and Linsley (fifth round) blossomed under his instruction.

Campen’s career spans roles with the Packers, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and now the Steelers.

Campen arrives at a pivotal moment for young Steelers linemen such as Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. That’s not including two of their 2026 NFL Draft picks in first round selection Max Iheanachor and Gennings Dunker their third-round pick.

His greatest value lies in his ability to refine fundamentals, sharpen technique and accelerate the development of young blockers. Few offensive line coaches in the NFL can match his track record of transforming raw talent into dependable, championship-caliber protection.