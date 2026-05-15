Steelers New Staff and Future All-Pros

Head Coach in the Making: Patrick Graham
Patrick Graham may not be a head coach yet, but Mike McCarthy appears to have hired one of the NFL’s rising leaders.
Graham interviewed with the Miami Dolphins for their head coaching vacancy earlier this offseason, further confirming what many around the league already believe: he is firmly on the radar as one of football’s most respected defensive minds.
His track record is filled with players who produced the best seasons of their careers under his guidance.
Graham began his NFL coaching career in Miami, where he worked with linebackers, including Jerome Baker, who posted a career-high 126 combined tackles.
During his time with the New York Giants, Graham coached Olivier Vernon to one of the finest seasons of his career. Vernon earned second-team All-Pro honors in 2016 after recording 8.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss.
In his second stint with the Giants, Graham once again delivered
Leonard Williams produced the best season of his career, finishing with 11.5 sacks, in 2020, his best in 11 year NFL career. James Bradberry also hit one of the highest points of his career that year, becoming a Pro Bowl corner.
In New England with the Patriots, Graham served as defensive line coach when Vince Wilfork earned the only first-team All-Pro selection of his distinguished career in 2012.
After transitioning to linebackers coach, Graham helped Jamie Collins achieve the lone second-team All-Pro season of his career during the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Most recently, as defensive coordinator of the Las Vegas Raiders, Graham oversaw the most productive stretch of Maxx Crosby's career. In 2022, Crosby recorded 12.5 sacks and led the NFL with 22 tackles for loss. He followed that with 14.5 sacks and another league-leading 23 tackles for loss.
Graham’s Next Project: Raise Steel Curtain
The Steelers have added a creative teacher, a proven motivator and a coach with a history of unlocking elite production. Based on Graham’s résumé, it is a safe bet that at least one Pittsburgh defender will deliver the best season of his career in 2026.
Graham now inherits a Steelers defense with real teeth. T.J. Watt remains the standard. Alex Highsmith gives the front another edge threat. Rising star Nick Herbig could be the biggest benefactor of Graham’s arrival. Joey Porter Jr. gives Graham a long, physical corner with the attitude to live in tight coverage. Patrick Queen gives him speed in the middle of the field.