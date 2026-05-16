NFL Drops the Ball on Rams vs Seahawks

NFC Powerhouses Crunched into Late Season Matchups

Back-to-Back Battle – The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet twice in the final three weeks, creating one of the season’s most unusual scheduling twists.

– The Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks meet twice in the final three weeks, creating one of the season’s most unusual scheduling twists. Health Becomes the X-Factor – A single injury during that stretch could dramatically alter the rematch before either team has time to recover.

– A single injury during that stretch could dramatically alter the rematch before either team has time to recover. No Time to Reset – With only days separating the two games, roster depth and medical luck may matter as much as game planning.

– With only days separating the two games, roster depth and medical luck may matter as much as game planning. Division Race Under Pressure – Two late-season showdowns could carry major implications for the National Football League playoff chase and NFC West crown.

– Two late-season showdowns could carry major implications for the National Football League playoff chase and NFC West crown. Timing Alters the Equation – The schedule is balanced on paper, but clustering these matchups could tip the competitive landscape at the most important point of the season.

One scheduling quirk that deserves attention is the NFL’s decision to pit the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks against one another twice in the final three weeks of the regular season.

The NFL season unfolds in waves. Teams evolve, absorb injuries, regain health and often look dramatically different in December than they did in September. That is part of the sport’s appeal and part of what makes late-season football so compelling.

But compressing two head-to-head meetings into such a narrow window introduces a variable that can distort the competitive balance.

Injuries are unavoidable. No team is immune, and no one can predict when they will occur or how severe they will be. If either club loses a key quarterback, left tackle, pass rusher or defensive back during that three-week stretch, the consequences are magnified. There is little time to recover, adjust or restore the roster before the same opponent appears again.

Late Season Momentum Could Decide NFC West

That reality could leave one team facing a division rival under materially different circumstances than would be expected if those games were spread across the season.

The schedule itself is neutral. The timing is not always.

By clustering two Rams-Seahawks matchups near the finish line, the NFL has increased the likelihood that health, rather than each team operating at something close to full strength, could have an outsized influence on a race that may determine the National Football League playoff picture.

Last season, these two teams were among the NFL’s elite and finished with nearly identical résumés.

Seattle Seahawks: 14-3, NFC West champions and NFC’s No. 1 seed

14-3, NFC West champions and NFC’s No. 1 seed Los Angeles Rams: 13-4, NFC West runner-up and lost in NFC Championship Game

The two clubs split their regular-season series, each winning once, and met for a third time in the NFC Championship Game, where Seattle edged Los Angeles 31-27 to advance to Super Bowl LX.