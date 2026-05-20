10 Worst Moves of the 2026 NFL Offseason: Ranking the Biggest Boneheaded Blunders

Have Your Say! Which Team Made the Biggest Boneheaded Move of the Offseason?

Join the Bumbling NFL Offseason Debate

The front offices have made their moves, and a few fanbases are scratching their heads heading into minicamps.

Which team made the absolute worst decision of the spring?

The Rodgers Drama: Should the Steelers have known better than to wait around on Aaron Rodgers, or can you blame them for taking the swing?

The Panic Moves: Is the Colts' contract for Daniel Jones a bigger disaster than the Ravens panicking and signing Trey Hendrickson?

The Dallas Special: How do you defend the Cowboys trading away draft picks for Rashan Gary when he was about to be cut by Green Bay?

The Buffalo Shakeup: Is Joe Brady the guy to finally get the Bills over the hump, or did they make a massive mistake firing Sean McDermott?

Drop your take in the comments: Which of these 10 moves will look the worst by Week 1 of the regular season?