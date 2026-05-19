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NFL · 2 hours ago

NFL Draft Sets Historic Low for RBs

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 19 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

-1.5

-124

O 8

MIA

MIA

+1.5

+106

U 8

May 19 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CIN

CIN

+1.5

+124

O 8.5

PHI

PHI

-1.5

-146

U 8.5

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