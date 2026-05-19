NFL Draft Sets Historic Low for RBs

Decline of Running Backs 1970-2026 Rounds 2 & 3

Running Backs in Rounds 2 and 3

Decade Averages (Rounds 2 and 3 Only)

Decade Round 2 Avg.| Round 3 Avg. | Combined Avg.

1970s 1 3.8 7.9

1 3.8 7.9 1980s 1 2.9 6.0

1 2.9 6.0 1990s 5 3.9 7.4

5 3.9 7.4 2000s 1 2.9 5.0

1 2.9 5.0 2010s 8 2.7 5.5

8 2.7 5.5 2020–26 0 2.3 4.3

Five Quick Takeaways

The 1970s and 1990s were the golden eras, averaging nearly eight running backs selected in Rounds 2 and 3 each year.

The 1990s produced the biggest single-year explosion, with 13 backs drafted in Rounds 2 and 3 in 1994.

The 2000s marked a dramatic shift, dropping to just five backs per year on average.

The modern game has further reduced demand, with only 4.3 backs per year selected in Rounds 2 and 3 since 2020.

The 2026 NFL Draft reached rock bottom, producing only one running back in Rounds 2 and 3 combined.

Historical Perspective

The first round may receive all the attention but Rounds 2 and 3 once served as the true feeding grounds for NFL running backs.

These were the rounds where future stars were routinely discovered. Teams still valued the position highly but could wait just long enough to scoop up feature runners capable of carrying 300 touches per season. In many draft rooms, if a club emerged from Day 2 without a running back, it felt as though an essential piece of the offense had been left behind.

The numbers tell the story.

During the 1970s, nearly eight running backs per year came off the board in Rounds 2 and 3. The 1990s mirrored that pace, reaffirming the position’s importance in an era dominated by workhorse backs.

Then the slide began.

The 2000s dropped to five per year. The 2010s remained slightly above that mark, but the decline accelerated in the current decade. Since 2020, teams have averaged just 4.3 running backs in Rounds 2 and 3.

The 2026 draft brought the trend to its most extreme point.

No running backs were selected in Round 2. Only one was chosen in Round 3.

A position once considered the heartbeat of every offense has become one of the most replaceable commodities in football.