CBS Sports 10 Worst NFL QB Rooms Entering 2026: Quarterback Situation Rankings & Week 1 Starters

You Tell Us! Which Team has the Worst QB Room and Who Starts in Week 1?

Join the NFL QB Room Debate

The depth chart rankings are officially live, and the haterade is flowing heavy across the league.

Which franchise is facing the most critical disaster under center?

The Watson Premium: Can Cleveland get anything out of Deshaun Watson in the final year of his massive contract, or should they immediately hand the keys over to Shedeur Sanders ?

The Rodgers Limit: Are the Steelers completely dreaming if they think a 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers can survive an AFC North pass rush with diminished mobility?

The Miami Gamble: Did the Dolphins make a brilliant culture pivot by paying Malik Willis , or will eating that $99 million dead cap hit haunt them all winter?

The Starter Snubs: Which of these projected Week 1 starters is getting benched before we even reach the midway point in October?

Drop your take in the comments: Which team on this list has the absolute worst quarterback situation in football?