Mel Kiper Jr. Ranks the Best 10 Best Picks | 2026 NFL Draft

Jermod McCoy Pre-Draft Rankings
- Mel's Final Big Board: 29
- Position Ranking: 2
If healthy, Jermod McCoy could end up being one of the defining steals of this class. Las Vegas took a calculated swing on elite traits, and his speed and coverage skills make him a much-needed difference-maker in the secondary. This is a high-risk move, but the payoff could reshape their defense.
"McCoy falling this far is all about medicals, not talent, because on tape he’s a top-tier corner with true CB1 upside." - Matt Miller
Jermod McCoy's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- Hand: 9"
- Arm: 31 1/4"
Jermod McCoy's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: n/a
- 10-Yard Split: n/a
- Vertical Jump: n/a
- Broad Jump: n/a
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: 14
Jermod McCoy 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 44
- Passes Defended: 7
- Sacks: 0
- Forced Fumbles: 0
- Interceptions: 4