Mel Kiper Jr. Ranks the Best 10 Best Picks | 2026 NFL Draft

10) LB Arvell Reese, New York Giants (Pick 1-5)

Arvell Reese Pre-Draft Rankings

Mel's Final Big Board: 3

3 Position Ranking: 1

New York is getting creative with Arvell Reese, and that’s where this pick gets interesting. His versatility allows the defense to deploy him in multiple roles, keeping offenses guessing while maximizing his athletic traits. It may not be conventional, but it could be dangerous.

"Reese offers rare versatility as a linebacker who can impact both coverage and the pass rush." - Matt Miller

Arvell Reese's Combine Measurements

Height: 6'4"

6'4" Weight: 241 lbs.

241 lbs. Hand: 9 1/2"

9 1/2" Arm: 32 1/2"

Arvell Reese's Combine Results

40-Yard Dash: 4.46

4.46 10-Yard Split: 1.58

1.58 Vertical Jump: n/a

n/a Broad Jump: n/a

n/a 3-Cone Drill: n/a

n/a 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a

n/a Bench Press: n/a

Arvell Reese 2025 Stats