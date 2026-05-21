The 50 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Roy Lopez - DL

New Team: Arizona Cardinals

Contract: 2 Years, $10.5 Million

Roy Lopez is turning into quite the journeyman early in his NFL career. Albeit, one who is being rewarded for his efforts. After starting his career with the Texans, Lopez spent two seasons with the Cardinals and one year in Detroit. After failing to carve out a meaningful role with the Lions, Lopez is heading back to Arizona to reassert his position on their defensive line.

Lopez was deployed in a complementary capacity last season. He appeared in all 17 games, but didn't earn a start and played just 38.5% of the defensive snaps. Curiously, he was still more productive than when he was a starter with the Cardinals in 2024. Comparatively, Lopez put up 30 tackles and 2.0 sacks last season and 28 tackles and 1.0 sacks the year prior.

Arizona elected to move on from Lopez, as his production waned in the desert. After seeing what he could do in Detroit, they elected to bring him back. However, we don't think this will be a fruitful reunion. Instead, this is a classic "look what they did there" signing, with Lopez set to fail as the Cardinals' defensive line mainstay.