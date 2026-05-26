Chargers reward Derwin James with new contract extension

The Chargers have agreed to a three-year, $75.6 million contract extension with safety Derwin James, according to NFL Network. It jumps him back up to being the highest paid safety in the NFL.

GM Joe Hortiz has been vocal this offseason about wanting to get deals done with James and edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu, and now one of those extensions is complete.

James has been a pillar of the Chargers defense since being drafted in 2018, showing true leadership while serving as a Swiss Army knife for any defensive coordinator.

“I know I said he’s the best safety I’ve ever seen, but I think I did him a disservice,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s the best football player I’ve been around. When it comes to that stat line that you can’t see, there’s only one player I can compare him to and that’s Junior Seau.”

Harbaugh has said since his introductory press conference that quarterback Justin Herbert and James were two of the biggest reasons he took the Chargers job in 2024.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates with teammate Derwin James Jr. during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA. Jessica Cryderman – The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, Daiyan Henley (0) celebrates with teammate Derwin James Jr. during an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders on November 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA.

The Chargers have utilized James properly since Harbaugh hired defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who repeatedly said he wanted to “unlock James’ potential,” and he accomplished that and more.

"He's such a special, special leader and person," Hortiz said on the Up & Adams Show. "Like Justin (Herbert), the talent is real and it's there, but the leader and motivator and energy he gives to everybody within the organization, throughout the entire building, it's so unique. One of the best I've ever been around in terms of leadership, talent and character."

Players have raved about the leadership James brings not only to the defensive side of the ball, but to the entire team.

The Florida State Seminoles football product has racked up more than 180 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks during the Harbaugh era. What is especially impressive is that, despite missing the 2020 season with a knee injury, James has recorded 19 sacks in seven seasons. His sack totals have increased since moving closer to the line of scrimmage and playing more in the slot.

He is expected to be a major weapon for rookie defensive coordinator Chris O’Leary, who is only five years older than James.

“The beauty of it is you got Derwin, who excels at the second level,” O’Leary said. “Hopefully that unlocks our defense to where he can really roam around down there and make plays.”

James was heading into the final year of his contract in 2026, but this extension keeps him in a Chargers uniform, something he has consistently said he wanted. He has mentioned in the past that he only wants to play for one team.

“So having Khalil, having Derwin, having guys that are vocal, that are really good players, that people respect on and off the field, and that understand and believe in what we're doing it’s priceless,” O’Leary said.

James has fully bought into the “Jim Harbaugh Football Vision” since Harbaugh arrived.

The one thing James has always wanted is to win a Super Bowl. Now that he has been paid, and deservedly so, his focus is all on hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.