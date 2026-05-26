Yahoo Sports Ranks the 5 Most Likely NFL Teams to Regress Ahead of 2026 Season

5) Carolina Panthers

Reason for Regression: Overachievement

The Panthers became one of the NFL’s feel-good stories late last season, but there’s a real argument that Carolina overachieved just getting into the postseason. So many of the Panthers’ wins came in one-possession games, and the underlying numbers painted the picture of a team still searching for consistency on both sides of the ball. If Bryce Young takes another leap, Carolina could stay competitive, but a tougher schedule makes repeating that playoff run far from guaranteed.

“On top of not being a very good team last season, the Panthers now get the third toughest schedule in the NFL.” — Frank Schwab