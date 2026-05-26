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NFL · 3 hours ago

Yahoo Sports Ranks the 5 Most Likely NFL Teams to Regress Ahead of 2026 Season

John Canady

Host · Writer

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undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
May 26 6:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
WSH

WSH

+1.5

+118

O 7.5

CLE

CLE

-1.5

-138

U 7.5

May 26 6:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TB

TB

-1.5

-112

O 8.5

BAL

BAL

+1.5

-104

U 8.5

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