10 Biggest Blunders of the 2026 NFL Offseason
The NFL offseason is a beautiful time because every fanbase convinces itself that its general manager is a genius. But now that the dust has settled on free agency and the draft, it's time for a major reality check. Good intentions don't win games, and a few teams made decisions over the last few months that could set their franchises back.
We aren't talking about small gambles here. We are looking at massive overpayments, botched trade negotiations, and teams completely erasing their own identity for no apparent reason.
From teams getting played by veteran quarterbacks to front offices completely draining their offensive line depth, these are the 10 worst moves of the 2026 NFL offseason.