ESPN Reveals Best Team Fits for Top 14 Available NFL Free Agents

14) CB Trevon Diggs, Green Bay Packers

Best Team Fit: Washington Commanders

Trevon Diggs to Washington would be one of the more intriguing reclamation projects left on the market. The talent remains evident when healthy, and the Commanders’ aggressive defensive style could allow Diggs to play freely and attack the football again. The biggest question, as always, is whether he can stay on the field consistently.

“Under new coordinator Daronte Jones, Diggs can use his man coverage traits and backfield vision to get a jump on the ball in the Commanders' pressure-heavy scheme.” — Matt Bowen