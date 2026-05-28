ESPN Reveals Best Team Fits for Top 14 Available NFL Free Agents

Best Team Fit: San Francisco 49ers
Kevin Zeitler feels like a classic 49ers addition: experienced, physical, and tailor-made for Kyle Shanahan’s scheme. San Francisco still needs stability on the interior offensive line, and Zeitler would immediately raise the floor in both the run game and pass protection. For a team trying to maximize its Super Bowl window, this fit makes a lot of sense.
“And he has the movement ability to pull on gap schemes, which fits into Kyle Shanahan's system. Zeitler also uses his strong base in protection, ranking 37th out of 65 qualifying guards in pass block win rate last season (92.4%).” — Matt Bowen