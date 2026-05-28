Predicting Landing Spots for the Top 22 NFL Free Agents Right Now

8. Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE
2026 NFL Free Agent Landing Spots
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Jadeveon Clowney has played for six teams in the past seven seasons but continues to make an impact wherever he goes.
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Last year with the Cowboys, Clowney ranked among the leaders in the NFL in pressure rate and racked up 8.5 sacks in 13 games.
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He offers a clear matchup advantage on the edge for defensive coordinators who prize raw athleticism and disruption.
Jadeveon Clowney Free Agent Profile
- Free Agent Type: UFA
- Age: 33
- Experience: 12
Former Team: Dallas Cowboys
Predicted Landing Spot: Arizona Cardinals