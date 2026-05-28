CBS Sports 10 Worst NFL QB Rooms Entering 2026: Quarterback Situation Rankings & Week 1 Starters

10 Most Vulnerable Quarterback Rooms in the NFL
The NFL is a luxury league heavily dictated by elite quarterback play. If you have a tier-one star under center, your franchise is automatically operating with a massive competitive advantage. But for the teams that missed out on the premier arms, the landscape is a grueling, week-to-week exercise in survival.
As we hit May 2026, the contrast between the haves and the have-nots has never been more obvious. While a handful of organizations are completely set for the next decade, these ten specific depth charts are a total headache for front offices to navigate.
We are auditing CBS Sports’ breakdown of the ten worst quarterback rooms in football, diving into the underlying metrics, and projecting who will actually take the first snap of the season.