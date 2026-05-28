CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft: 32 First Round Picks

32) Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Damon Wilson II, Miami

Damon Wilson II NFL Draft Profile

Position: Defensive End

Defensive End School: Miami

Miami Class: Senior

Damon Wilson II would allow the Rams to continue replenishing their pass rush pipeline before it becomes a major need. Los Angeles has done a strong job planning ahead defensively, and Wilson fits that approach perfectly.

“Los Angeles keeps the cupboards stocked with the selection of Damon Wilson.” — Josh Edwards

Damon Wilson II 2025 Stats