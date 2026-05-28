ESPN’s NFL Top 18 Best Available Unsigned Free Agents Right Now

18) QB Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Russell Wilson remains as one of the top veteran QB options on the open market after a lackluster season in New York. The Super Bowl champion is a shell of his former self, but he's still one of the smartest quarterbacks available that a team could look to add as training camp approaches.

Russell Wilson Free Agent Profile

Free Agent Type: UFA

Position: QB

QB Previous Team: New York Giants

Age: 37

Experience: 14 Years

Previous AAV: $10,500,000

Market Value (Spotrac): $5,714,249

2025 Season NFL Stats