Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay embrace fresh start as Rams open OTAs

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — After a season that Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford described by saying, “I still have a ton of appreciation for what we accomplished, how we played and how we went about our business,” the Los Angeles Rams have now completed their first week of organized team activities (OTAs). The 38-year-old, 2025 AP MVP Award winner said he appreciates what the team accomplished last season but has already turned the page.

Stafford made it clear that easing back into football and reconnecting with teammates is the focus at this stage of the offseason.

“Testing yourself mentally, a little bit obviously physically out here as well,” Stafford said. “Staying sharp, but this is a getting-to-know-each-other, getting-to-compete-with-each-other, learning-how-to-practice kind of time of year.”

The Rams enjoyed a successful 2025 season, advancing to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 31-27, on Jan. 25. Stafford, now entering his 18th NFL season, and Davante Adams, entering his 14th year in the league, are preparing for their second season together as one of the NFL’s premier veteran quarterback-receiver duos.

Going through OTAs is nothing new for either player, but during the media viewing period, Stafford and Adams appeared to have strong chemistry. The rapport extended beyond the veteran stars, as the entire group of quarterbacks and receivers seemed connected and comfortable working together.

At the end of practice, players lingered on the field chatting and smiling as they walked off, looking eager to be back in the rhythm of football.

After practice, Stafford spoke enthusiastically about continuing to build his connection with Adams, who ranks 10th in NFL history with 105 receiving touchdowns.

“Obviously had a really good first season with him,” Stafford said. “He was ultra-productive, a ton of touchdowns, a bunch of yards and catches. And I think there’s even another level to it for myself and for him. So just excited to continue to get those reps and that understanding. I feel really lucky to play with a player like Davante that has done it at a high level for such a long time. I don’t take that for granted. He is a special player and a special human being.”

Rams coach Sean McVay also addressed reporters after practice, bringing his usual energy and optimism. When discussing the offense, McVay praised a number of players, including wide receivers Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington, Xavier Smith and rookie Konata Mumpfield.

McVay also noted the progress of several players entering their second year on the practice squad, saying they appear more comfortable with the Rams’ offensive system and concepts.

The veteran coach reflected on his own growth as a leader, admitting that earlier in his career he may not have been secure enough to fully acknowledge his flaws and shortcomings. He said adversity has helped shape his perspective and reinforced the importance of listening to trusted voices around him.

“I think the best thing that occurred was some of that adversity,” McVay said. “You don’t want to go through it again, but if you can really understand the stuff that you say, then do you really believe setbacks are setups for comebacks? Do you really believe growth demands discomfort?

“And having had tangible experiences where you don’t grow through it unless you actually go through it.”

As the Rams begin preparations for the 2026 season, both Stafford and McVay appear focused on building upon last year’s success while embracing the lessons that came from falling just short of a Super Bowl appearance.