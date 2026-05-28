The 55 Worst Signings in 2026 NFL Free Agency

Jonathan Allen - DL

New Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Contract: 2 Years, $25 Million

Jonathan Allen resurrected his career in 2025, but it wasn't enough to keep him employed. Instead, he had to go out for the second straight offseason and find a new team. Like the Vikings, Cincinnati could come to regret this signing.

Allen finished the 2024 season with the Commanders, playing in just eight games after lingering injury concerns. He was eventually released and signed a three-year, $60 million deal with the Vikings. After just one season, Minnesota decided that he wasn't worth the investment and released the defensive lineman.

While the Bengals have guaranteed just $7.5 million of Allen's contract, this deal is a complete roll of the dice. The Bengals' defensive concerns remain, and we're not convinced that Allen is the solution to their problems.