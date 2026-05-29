ESPN Reveals Top 4 Big Names Who Could Be Traded Before NFL Season

Seth Walder's Hypothetical Trade Offer: Los Angeles Rams

Giants Receive: 2028 third-round pick

Rams Receive: Kayvon Thibodeaux, 2028 sixth-round pick

"Thibodeaux, who fits with the pair in the sense that he also is a strong run defender, can rotate in with that group [Jared Verse, Byron Young]. And if he lives up to the upside of his draft status, then Los Angeles would become even more dangerous." - Seth Walder

Who Says No? The Giants. New York won't send back additional draft compensation to offload Thibodeaux unless it nets them a second-round pick or better, which it likely won't.