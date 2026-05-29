ESPN Reveals Top 4 Big Names Who Could Be Traded Before NFL Season

Colts Receive: 2027 fifth-round pick
Vikings Receive: Anthony Richardson
"In this scenario, the Vikings could keep both Richardson and J.J. McCarthy (though that's a pretty risky backup room) or deal the latter in another trade. For Indianapolis, it can land a little draft capital now in exchange for a third-string quarterback." - Seth Walder
Who Says No? The Colts. It's a similar situation to Green Bay's offer, but given Richardson's connection with Kevin O'Connell, it feels like this is the most likely spot Indy would work with AR's camp to send him to. If either side were to say no, it would be the Colts, but I could see this deal getting done.