Steelers Next Up: WR Germie Bernard

Steelers Germie Bernard

Steelers Second Round Receiver 2017-26

2026: Germie Bernard, Second Round 47 th overall

Germie Bernard, Second Round 47 overall 2022: George Pickens, Second Round 52nd overall

George Pickens, Second Round 52nd overall 2020: Chase Claypool, Second Round, 49th overall

Chase Claypool, Second Round, 49th overall 2018: James Washington, Second Round, 60th overall

James Washington, Second Round, 60th overall 2017: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Second Round, 62nd overall

The Pittsburgh Steelers have never been afraid to invest premium draft capital at wide receiver. Since 2017, the organization has selected nine receivers in the NFL Draft, and more than half of them, five to be exact, arrived as second-round selections.

The latest name added to that list is Bernard.

What makes Bernard's arrival interesting isn't simply where he was drafted. It's the company he joins.

The Steelers have built a league-wide reputation for uncovering wide receiver talent. Long before draft analysts turned the position into a year-round obsession, Pittsburgh was finding stars in places others overlooked. Antonio Brown arrived as a sixth-round pick in 2010 and became one of the most productive receivers of his generation. Mike Wallace was a third-round selection. Emmanuel Sanders came in the third round as well. The list goes on.

Yet when it comes to the second round, the results have been far less predictable.

Some selections developed into productive NFL contributors. Others flashed potential before injuries, inconsistency or circumstance altered their trajectory. That's what makes Bernard such a fascinating case study. History suggests being a second-round receiver in Pittsburgh comes with both opportunity and expectation.

He isn't arriving as a finished product, but he does possess the type of versatility that modern offenses covet.

Perhaps that's why Bernard feels like a classic Steelers gamble. Not because he's a risk, but because he represents a familiar bet. Pittsburgh believes it can identify traits that translate beyond college production and develop them into NFL success.

The previous nine wide receivers drafted since 2017 have produced a mixed bag of results. Some became household names. Some never fully found their footing.

Now Bernard gets his turn.

And if Steelers history has taught us anything, it's that the next chapter is rarely written on draft weekend.