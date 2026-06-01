Rams become ever bigger Super Bowl favorites after stunning Myles Garrett trade

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams have never been shy about making blockbuster moves, and on Monday they did it again.

In a stunning trade that sent shockwaves across the NFL, the Rams acquired reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns in exchange for former Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick. Multiple reports confirmed the deal Monday, marking one of the biggest defensive player trades in NFL history.

The move immediately transformed the Rams from contenders into favorites.

According to BetOnline.ag, the Rams' Super Bowl odds improved from +750 (15/2) to +600 (6/1) following news of the trade. Their NFC Championship odds moved from +400 to +325, while their NFC West odds improved from +135 to +105. Meanwhile, the Browns' Super Bowl odds dropped from 250/1 to 300/1.

The betting market's reaction mirrored the sentiment across the league: the Rams are all-in on winning a championship in a season that culminates with Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

For general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay, it was another signature move in a career full of them.

The Rams acquired Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade before winning Super Bowl LVI, traded for Jalen Ramsey during their rise to contention and added Von Miller during their championship run. Now they have landed arguably the most dominant defensive player in football.

Garrett, 30, is coming off one of the greatest seasons ever by a pass rusher. The seven-time Pro Bowler and two-time Defensive Player of the Year recorded an NFL-record 23 sacks in 2025 and has accumulated 125.5 career sacks since being selected first overall by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The acquisition gives the Rams a defensive centerpiece capable of changing games on his own. He joins a roster that already features NFL MVP Stafford, an explosive offense and a defense that reached the NFC Championship Game last season before falling to the Seattle Seahawks.

The trade did not come cheaply.

Verse, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2024 and developed into one of the league's most promising young pass rushers, was reportedly the key piece Cleveland demanded in negotiations. The Browns were unwilling to move Garrett without receiving a young cornerstone defender in return.

Still, the Rams decided the opportunity to acquire a generational talent outweighed the cost.

The impact was felt beyond team odds. Garrett's odds to win another Defensive Player of the Year award improved from +475 to +400 at BetOnline, and sportsbooks immediately posted his sack total at 15.5 for the upcoming season after he recorded 23 sacks a year ago.

The move also underscores the Rams' aggressive philosophy under Snead and McVay. While many franchises prioritize draft capital and long-term flexibility, Los Angeles has consistently shown a willingness to exchange future assets for elite proven talent.

That approach already delivered one Lombardi Trophy.

Now the Rams believe Garrett could help deliver another.

As ESPN noted following the trade, Los Angeles moved from +800 to +600 to win the Super Bowl and is now the betting favorite in both the NFC and NFC West.

With Stafford returning for another season, McVay still in his coaching prime and Garrett now anchoring the defense, the Rams have sent a clear message to the rest of the NFL.

The road to the Super Bowl may once again run through Los Angeles.