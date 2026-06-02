PFF Metrics: Steelers DL Grades

PFF Steelers Defensive Line Metrics

PFF Metrics Defensive Line Team

Cam Heyward: 1st of 127

Keeanu Benton: 60th of 127

Yahya Black: 96th of 127

Derrick Harmon: 96th of 127

Sebastian Joseph-Day: 41st of 127

A Defensive Front Built on Greatness, Potential, and Unanswered Questions

The Steelers' defensive line room entering 2026 is one of the more fascinating position groups on the roster.

At one end stands Cam Heyward, who remarkably finished No. 1 among 127 qualifying interior defensive linemen in PFF grading. At 37 years old, he remains the standard-bearer not only in Pittsburgh but across the entire NFL.

Behind him is a collection of players at vastly different stages of their careers.

The Benton Factor

While Benton's overall ranking of 60th may not immediately jump off the page, some of the underlying metrics are extremely encouraging.

His 58.2% pass-rush win rate actually exceeded that of Eagles star Jalen Carter (55.1%), illustrating just how disruptive Benton can be when isolated against blockers. That's the type of metric that often predicts future production better than traditional sack totals.

Now entering a contract year with unrestricted free agency looming after the season, Benton could be one of Pittsburgh's most important evaluations of 2026.

The Future Arrives

The Steelers doubled down on the defensive front by investing a first-round pick in Harmon, in the 2025 NFL Draft.

His current metrics suggest a player still developing, but Pittsburgh clearly believes the athletic traits, size, and upside can eventually translate into a larger role. Harmon joins second-year tackle Yahya Black as part of the next generation expected to learn behind veterans while carving out their own place in the rotation.

The Big Picture

What makes this room unique is the balance.

You have a future Hall of Fame-caliber leader in Heyward playing at an All-Pro level. A rising talent in Benton approaching a career crossroads. Young developmental pieces such as Harmon and Black. And veteran depth provided by Sebastian Joseph-Day.

The Steelers aren't asking the younger players to carry the room today.

They're asking them to learn from the best defensive lineman in football.

Because eventually the torch will be passed.

The challenge facing Pittsburgh determines whether Benton, Harmon, Black, or someone else will be the player ready to grab it when Cam Heyward finally decides to let go.