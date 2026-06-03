Cleveland Browns Bold Trade for Future

NFL Blockbuster Trade

Verse vs. Garrett: Greatness vs. Potential

Quick Fix vs. Long-Term

Myles Garrett is already a future first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Jared Verse is 24 years old and still ascending.

Garrett owns multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Verse already has a Defensive Rookie of the Year trophy and All-Pro honors.

Cleveland is exchanging proven greatness for a chance at sustained greatness.

Every blockbuster trade eventually comes down to one question:

Who got the better player?

Today, that answer is easy.

The Rams did.

Myles Garrett is not merely one of the NFL's elite defenders. He belongs in the conversation with some of the greatest pass rushers the game has ever seen. His résumé is stacked with All-Pro honors, Pro Bowls, Defensive Player of the Year awards and now an NFL single-season sack record after his historic 23-sack campaign in 2025.

Players like Garrett don't become available often because players like Garrett rarely exist.

Yet that's only part of the conversation.

The Browns aren't trying to replace Garrett with another Garrett. That would be impossible.

They're hoping Jared Verse becomes the best version of Jared Verse.

That's where this trade becomes fascinating.

At nearly every stage of his young career, Verse has exceeded expectations. His blend of power, explosiveness and relentless motor has already placed him among the NFL's upper tier of edge defenders. Most importantly, he's producing at an age when many pass rushers are still learning the nuances of the position.

The contrast between the two players is striking.

Garrett is the finished masterpiece hanging in the museum.

Verse is the talented artist still painting.

One player offers certainty. The other offers possibility.

One has already built a Hall of Fame legacy.

The other is trying to build one.

For Cleveland, that's the gamble. They willingly moved one of the greatest defenders in franchise history because they believe Verse can become one of the next great defenders in franchise history.

Whether Browns fans embrace that vision may take time.

After all, replacing an icon is never easy.

Even when the replacement has the talent to become one himself.

Smart money is on Verse beginning to outpace the soon to be 32 defensive end the Rams just received. In 2027, the Browns should begin to realize they’ve won the deal.