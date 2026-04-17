Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft | Team Needs, Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

Seahawks NFL Draft Needs Running Back

Offensive Line

Cornerback

EDGE

Wide Receiver

Daniel Jeremiah's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 1)

Top 50 Big Board: 39

39 Position Rank: 2

Jadarian Price provides Seattle with a much-needed option at running back, offering burst and production in a class with limited depth at the position. He can step into a meaningful role early.

“I see a steep drop at the running back position this year after Price. He would slide right into the mix in Seattle, with Kenneth Walker III departing and Zach Charbonnet coming off injury.” - Jeremiah

Jadarian Price's Combine Measurements

Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 203 lbs.

203 lbs. Hand: 9 5/8"

9 5/8" Arm: 30 7/8"

Jadarian Price's Combine Results