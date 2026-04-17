Daniel Jeremiah’s NFL Mock Draft | Team Needs, Combine Results

Bills NFL Draft Needs
- EDGE
- Offensive Line
- Linebacker
- Safety
- Wide Receiver
Daniel Jeremiah's NFL Draft Player Rankings (April 1)
- Top 50 Big Board: 28
- Position Rank: 6
Cashius Howell enters the league with elite burst off the line, giving Buffalo a pass-rush specialist who can win with quickness. Despite questions about length, his explosiveness is undeniable.
“The level of concern about Howell's lack of length (30 1/4-inch arms) will vary from team to team, but his first-step quickness is unquestioned after he posted the fastest 10-yard split (1.58 seconds) of any player from the defensive line group at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. New Bills DC Jim Leonhard comes from Denver, where the Broncos won off the edge with Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper, who both ranked among the top five at their position last season in average get-off, per Next Gen Stats.” - Jeremiah
Cashius Howell's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'2 1/2"
- Weight: 253 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
Cashius Howell's Combine Measurements
- Height: 6'2 1/2"
- Weight: 253 lbs.
- Hand: 9 1/4"
- Arm: 30 1/4"
Cashius Howell's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.59
- 10-Yard Split: 1.58
- Vertical Jump: 32.5”
- Broad Jump: 9’7”
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a