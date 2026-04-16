USA TODAY Mock Draft | Latest Rankings, NFL Scouting Combine Results

32) Seattle Seahawks: RB Jadarian Price, Notre Dame

USA TODAY'S Draft Wire Rankings

Overall Ranking: NR

Jadarian Price is a slashing, versatile running back ready to complement a new Seahawks backfield after Charbonnet’s injury. His speed, vision, and hands make him a multi-dimensional threat capable of filling multiple roles in Seattle’s offense.

"Price could nicely fill Walker’s role – maybe one of Shaheed’s too – if the Seahawks opt to make him a bigger part of the offense." - Davis

Jadarian Price's Combine Measurements

Height: 5'11"

5'11" Weight: 203 lbs.

203 lbs. Hand: 9 5/8"

9 5/8" Arm: 30 7/8"

Jadarian Price's Combine Results