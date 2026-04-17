Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Defensive Ends | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Defensive End

As the 2026 NFL Draft process hits its home stretch, Mel Kiper Jr. has released a significant shake-up of his defensive end rankings, drastically altering the landscape for edge rushers. His update describes this year’s group as possessing impressive length and physical dominance, yet it also reveals a surprising drop for several high-profile collegiate stars.

While the names within the top 10 remain the same, their positioning is anything but stable. With the draft less than a month away, six prospects in that premier tier have seen their stock fluctuate. Despite the overall depth available, elite edge talent remains scarce at the peak of the class, with only two defensive ends currently securing a spot on Kiper’s Top 25 Big Board.

Kiper has also widened his scope to highlight rising defensive linemen who are gaining late-season momentum and eyeing early-round selections. Follow the link to view the complete Top 10 rankings and see which five prospects are on the verge of breaking into the list before the draft begins.