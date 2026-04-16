Matt Miller’s Top 40 Prospects One Week Ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft

ESPN Player Rankings (April 15)
- Overall Rank: 30
- Position Rank: 6
- Grade: 86
Height: 6-3 | Weight: 253
Cashius Howell is an explosive edge rusher who led the SEC in sacks, winning with bend, speed, and relentless effort. Though slightly undersized, his natural leverage and ability to turn the corner make him a dangerous stand-up pass rusher with clear starter upside in a 3-4 system.
"Howell wins with burst and bend off the edge, and his motor never stops." - Matt Miller
Cashius Howell's Combine Results
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.59
- 10-Yard Split: 1.58
- Vertical Jump: 32.5”
- Broad Jump: 9’7”
- 3-Cone Drill: n/a
- 20-Yard Shuttle: n/a
- Bench Press: n/a
Matt Miller Mock Draft (March 30)
- #22 Overall
- Round 1
- Los Angeles Chargers