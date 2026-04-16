Mel Kiper Jr.’s Top 10 Tight Ends | Latest Rankings, Combine Results

Kiper's 2026 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Tight End

As the 2026 NFL draft cycle intensifies, the evaluation process has entered a new phase. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has officially refreshed his positional big board, offering a fresh perspective on how the professional ranks view the current crop of elite prospects.

Shifting Tides at Tight End

The most dramatic changes appeared in the tight end rankings, which underwent a total transformation in the March 30 update. Half of the previous Top 10 fell out of the rankings entirely, making room for five rising stars who have redefined the group's hierarchy. This massive turnover, featuring a brand-new No. 2 and No. 3, underscores the league's growing obsession with dynamic, move-the-chains receiving threats.

Sadiq Leads the Pack

While the names behind him have changed, Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq remains the one constant at the top of the list. Even as other veterans shuffled positions, Sadiq’s rare blend of explosive speed and on-field efficiency has kept him firmly locked in as the premier tight end prospect.

Below is the definitive look at Kiper’s latest Top 10 tight ends as the pre-draft process hits its stride.